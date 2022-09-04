Kartik Aaryan’s cute friend shares best wishes for Satyaprem ki Katha, SEE PIC

New Delhi: Young actor Kartik Aaryan gets best wishes from his hearthhrob and paw friend, Katori Aaryan! While Kartik is still reaping the success of his mega blockbuster, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, the actor has been keeping super busy ever since with meetings and narrations and has also now started shoot for his upcoming next, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Taking to its social media handle, Kartik’s pet dog Katori Aaryan sent his best wishes to him in his own adorable style. Katori can be seen adorably sitting in the cute little basket with colourful decorations which seems to be from the film team for Kartik as it also had a sweet welcome note for their 'Sattu Bhai'.

Fans were quick to fill in the comments section with love as soon as the post was out. “She is looking like Cute lil Angel !!” commented one user. “Whyyyyy sooop cuttteeee,” commented another.

Yesterday the film team opened the sets as they did their Mahurat shot and Kartik took blessings of Ganpati Bappa at his house for the 'shubhaarambh' before the commencement of the shoot. The film also stars his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ co-star Kiara Advani. The film is being directed by national-award winning director Sameer Vidwans while Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer of the film.

Apart from ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’, Kartik Aaryan also has an exciting slate of films ahead, including ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and the untitled next with Kabir Khan.