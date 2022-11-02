Kartik Aaryan’s young fan pens sweet note after meeting him, says he is her ‘dream man forever’

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is enjoying a successful year after the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and has been busy shooting for his upcoming projects non-stop. Currently, the actor is stationed in Gujarat for the shoot of his romantic drama, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and while there, he made the dream come true for a die-hard fan by meeting her. Taking to her social media, the fan, Moksha penned down an emotional note. She mentioned every single minute detail about her meeting with Kartik.

She wrote, "2/11/22 1:11 am. You know what!! This moment just skipped my heartbeat️. I wish i could put my feeling into the words and tell you how exited i am rn. You really don't know what you are for me @kartikaaryan. All the numbers, words and letters of each and every language which exists in this universe is less than my love for you. After so many tries you finally met me! Thankyou for being my limitless source of happiness. Words fall short whenever i want to tell u how special you are to me. You have my whole heart and I won't be mad if you don't return my heart back to me."

She further added, "Coming back from Jaipur in RSC just to meet you was great decision. And and and you are the bestttt. The way you talked with me and ask me 4 times to not shiver you are the most humble guy i ever seen in my life. Also you look extra freaking handsome in real that now even my mom is your fan. Thankyou for being you. You were, you are and you will be my dream man forever. Waha pe bohot kuch bolnatha pr bol nahi payi. Last but not the least thankyou Heeya , Mummy and Papa you guys don't even know how much i love you. Thankyou for being with me and fulfiling all my dreams And also special thanks to @faisalkhan2615."

Meanwhile, on the work front,Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in ‘Freddy’, ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ and Kabir Khan's untitled next.