Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Papped Together Amid Valentine's Week, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Pictures of Kartik and Sara spotted together are going viral and fans cannot keep calm. In the pictures, both actors can be seen chatting with each other.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Papped Together Amid Valentine's Week, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

New Delhi: Ex-sweethearts of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan sent their fans into a frenzy as they were seen together on Propose Day. The two reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time during the filming of 'Love Aaj Kal' and has a brutal breakup.

Today, pictures of Kartik and Sara spotted together are going viral and fans cannot keep calm. In the pictures, both actors can be seen chatting with each other. Videos and pictures are shared by Bollywood paparazzo and fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One fan even commented, 'SarTik is magical, no other couple can match their craze if they are back together.'

 

This is not the first time that Kartik and Sara crossed paths after their alleged breakup. Last year, during an award show, the two met each other and also posed for the paps together.

 

When Sara Ali Khan had appeared on 'Koffee With Karan Season 7', Karan Johar confirmed that the actress dated 'Shehzada' actor in the past. 'Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen,' he said. To which, Sara added, 'Yeah.'

