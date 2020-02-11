Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's romantic dance from a reality show goes viral – Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are busy promoting their upcoming venture 'Love Aaj Kal' these days. The Imtiaz Ali starrer is a sequel to 2009 blockbuster hit of the same name featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Kartik and Sara's massive fan following is eager to watch this fresh on-screen pairing and has even given them a moniker 'Sartik'. The duo recently visited the sets of Remo D'Souza's dance reality show 'Dance Plus' and grooved to a few songs.

Their romantic dance on their movie's soothing track has now gone viral on the internet. Several fan clubs have shared clippings of the video. Watch it here:

'Love Aaj Kal' which like the 2009 original dwindles between two time zones – 1990 and 2020 respectively.

Imtiaz Ali's romance in movies like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Jab We Met', 'Tamasha' and 'Harry Met Sejal' highlighted a form of love which always found itself trapped in some sort of social baggage, only to emerge as a winner in the climax.

'Love Aaj Kal' 2020 is opening in theatres on Valentine's Day February 14, and what perfect date than this to release a movie which is all about loving and how!