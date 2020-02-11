हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's romantic dance from a reality show goes viral – Watch

'Love Aaj Kal' which like the 2009 original dwindles between two time zones – 1990 and 2020 respectively.

Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan&#039;s romantic dance from a reality show goes viral – Watch
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are busy promoting their upcoming venture 'Love Aaj Kal' these days. The Imtiaz Ali starrer is a sequel to 2009 blockbuster hit of the same name featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Kartik and Sara's massive fan following is eager to watch this fresh on-screen pairing and has even given them a moniker 'Sartik'. The duo recently visited the sets of Remo D'Souza's dance reality show 'Dance Plus' and grooved to a few songs.

Their romantic dance on their movie's soothing track has now gone viral on the internet. Several fan clubs have shared clippings of the video. Watch it here:

'Love Aaj Kal' which like the 2009 original dwindles between two time zones – 1990 and 2020 respectively.

Imtiaz Ali's romance in movies like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Jab We Met', 'Tamasha' and 'Harry Met Sejal' highlighted a form of love which always found itself trapped in some sort of social baggage, only to emerge as a winner in the climax.

'Love Aaj Kal' 2020 is opening in theatres on Valentine's Day February 14, and what perfect date than this to release a movie which is all about loving and how!

 

Tags:
Kartik AaryanSara Ali KhanLove Aaj KalImtiaz Alidance videoViral video
Next
Story

Parineeti Chopra dons a mask to protect against coronavirus

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Delhi Election Results: Celebration starts in AAP office