Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple; Says 'Thank You Bappa For My Biggest Friday'

New Delhi: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has officially premiered in theatres and is quickly winning the hearts of moviegoers. The film, filled with entertainment and humor, is garnering immense love from audiences and appears poised for a historic box office opening, potentially marking the biggest debut of Kartik Aaryan's career.

In keeping with his tradition, Kartik visited Siddhivinayak Temple after the film's release to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. He shared a heartfelt moment on social media, posting a picture from the temple and captioning it: "Thank you Bappa for My biggest Friday #Gratitude."

View The Post Here:

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik reprises his popular role as Rooh Baba from the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a project spearheaded by Bhushan Kumar. He stars alongside Triptii Dimri, the original Manjulika Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this eagerly awaited release aims to continue the legacy of Bollywood's beloved horror-comedy franchise.

As audiences gear up for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now playing in theatres nationwide.