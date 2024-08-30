Kartik Aaryan Shares Exciting Update On 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his highly anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Following his impressive performance in 'Chandu Champion', which has won him widespread acclaim and audience admiration, excitement is building for his next film.

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him return to the screen in yet another intriguing role. Amidst this, Kartik opened up about the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and shared updates on its shooting progress.

During a recent Summit, Kartik was asked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and here is what that actor said, "I am very excited about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, now its post-production is in progress. The film's shoot has been wrapped.''

''Its teaser will also be coming in a few days. The film is releasing in Diwali so now I am just excited. Can’t talk much about it but its teaser has come out really very well. We have all seen the film, it's ready. Final touches of the film are going on and in some days, you all will have its teaser, trailer, songs and the film, eventually.” Kartik added

Take A Look At The Post:

The actor truly won the hearts of the audience with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As Rooh Baba. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the teaser and trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for a Diwali release, followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu’s musical love story