Kartik Aaryan shares Femina cover, but it's his caption which is winning the internet!

New Delhi: B-Town hottie Kartik Aaryan is an avid social media user. To keep his fans updated, he makes sure to regularly post fresh stuff on his Instagram handle. So, he recently shared the latest Femina magazine cover featuring him.

The March issue of Femina has got Kartik Aaryan looking simply fab. However it's not just the cover which is keeping people hooked but also his unmissable caption along with it. Kartik wrote: Don’t touch your face !!

#Femina #MarchCover2020

#Dont #PoseLikeKartikAaryan

Tension mat lo shoot pehle kiya tha

.

.

#Repost @feminaindia

An intense @kartikaaryan makes our skip a beat with his swag on Femina’s print cover!

Editor: @tanyachaitanya27

Senior Creative Director: @meeteshtaneja

Photographer : @arjun.mark

Stylist: @nikitajaisinghani

Hair: @vickysalvi22

Makeup: @milankepchaki

Quite cool, right?

He made sure to keep people in the know of the shoot which was done way before Coronavirus outbreak resulted in massive lockdown globally.

Kartik has several movie in his kitty like 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya. He also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles.