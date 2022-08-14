Kartik Aaryan spends day with Indian Navy officers, hails real heroes

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan took some time off from his busy schedule and spent his day with the Indian Navy. The actor shared several photos and videos on his Instagram handle to show the glimpses to his fans.

Kartik posed with the national flag, performed bhangra on stage and video games with the Navy personnel. He also performed his famous hook step from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ for the soldiers. Captioning the post, the actor wrote, जय जवान एक दिन नौसेना के जांबाज़ जवानों के साथ (Hail the soldier, One day with the bravehearts of the Indian Navy). The actor’s visit to the Indian Navy comes a day ahead of the Independence Day. He also gave a big shout out to the officers and tried to hail their contribution with his power-packed performance. He also posed with the firearms and was seen donning a Navy cap.

Fans loved Kartik’s day out with the Indian Navy and flooded the comments section praising their favourite star. “The SUPERSTAR WITH THE REAL HEROES!,” one fan wrote. “Now this is the actual Independence Day spirit,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is having a good time at the box office as his last film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The actor also has a lot of films in his kitty including Rohit Dhawan’s film ‘Shehzada’, ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’, ‘Freddy’ and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in Bollywood with Luv Ranjan’s ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’ in 2011.