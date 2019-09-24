close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan spotted with Tara Sutaria and it's 'nobody's business'—Photos

On the work front, Kartik is busy with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik Aaryan spotted with Tara Sutaria and it&#039;s &#039;nobody&#039;s business&#039;—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: After spotting him with quite often with either Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday, the paparazzi managed to click Kartik Aaryan with Karan Johar's new student Tara Sutaria.

The duo was clicked at Novotel Mumbai and looks like they had a meeting. So, is some new project in the pipeline? Well, too early to comment about that but if yes then it might be an interesting watch.

Check out their photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Both Tara and Kartik are young and happening. Also, the audience is keen to see fresh on-screen pairings now.

Kartik's black tee caught our attention. It had a sassy quote 'Nobody's Business'. Well, indeed, it is nobody's business.

On the work front, Kartik is busy with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor. The makers announced the project lately and joining them is newcomer Lakshya.

Also, he has 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' which was recently announced.

 

Tags:
Kartik AaryanTara Sutariakartik aaryan pics
Next
Story

Amy Jackson and fiance George welcome baby boy—First pics inside

Must Watch

PT11M34S

Willing to mediate on Kashmir issue if India, Pak agree: Trump