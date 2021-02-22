हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to hit theatres on November 19

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2  follows the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. The film is expected to be a different tale with new characters. However, it will reportedly include two songs from the original film.

Mumbai: The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit theatres on November 19, it was announced on Monday (February 22). The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, confirming the news tweeted, "KARTIK AARYAN - TABU - KIARA ADVANI: #BHOOLBHULAIYAA2 RELEASE DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - starring #KartikAaryan, #Tabu and #KiaraAdvani - to release in cinemas on 19 Nov 2021... Directed by Anees Bazmee... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar."

The Anees Bazmee directorial film follows the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. The film is expected to be a different tale with new characters. However, it will reportedly include two songs from the original film.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik also features in an upcoming thriller titled Dhamaka. The film casts him as a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is being directed by Ram Madhvani, who earlier called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya. 

