Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan struggles to render a video, offers Rs 2 lakh to fan for help

"Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering," he wrote on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan struggles to render a video, offers Rs 2 lakh to fan for help

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently started a series called "Koki Poochega" about COVID-19 fighters, is facing a lot of difficulties in editing the episodes.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared how he has been struggling to render a video of the second episode of the series.

"Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering," he wrote on Instagram.

Fans were too quick to comment on his post, lauding for his efforts. One fan's cheeky comment surely left many in splits.

"I give you 1 lakh plss reply," wrote the fan.

Kartik's retort was witty enough: "I give you Rs 2 lakh plss help me render."

The actor has been doing best to create awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. Before this, he came up with a monologue, urging people to follow the proper guidelines during the lockdown.

 

Kartik AaryanCOVID-19Coronavirus
