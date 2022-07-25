Kartik Aaryan takes a dig at Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar? Deets inside

Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' is already creating a lot of buzz with just three episodes this season. Last week's episode with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor was all about 'Damn' moments including one of Sara Ali Khan's statement on ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

The most controversial yet buzzy segment of the show is 'the rapid fire' round. Kartik has found direct or indirect mention on the show twice already in the first three episodes. On this, the actor, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama has said that he is 'extremely proud' of it.

Galpals Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor featured in the second episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 7 in which the 'Atrangi Re' actress took potshots at her ex, most likely Kartik.

Karan asked Sara, why her ex is her ex, she said, Because he's everybody's ex.' Also, in the first episode, actor Ranveer Singh mentioned and mimicked him on the show.

During his interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was asked about the one thing he is extremely proud of. He said, "That I'm popular among rapid-fire shows."

Sara debuted on 'Koffee With Karan' in 2018 with her father Saif Ali Khan, when she mentioned Kartik as the actor she found attractive and wanted to date. Later, they worked together in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal.' They dated for quite some time too but later, the duo split up.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. He recently announced that he has signed a project with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house which will be helmed by Kabir Khan. He also has 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon and 'Freddy' with Alaya F in his kitty.

