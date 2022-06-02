हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan to set IIFA stage on fire with his debut LIVE performance on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song!

With Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 out and doing one of the best businesses at the box office, Kartik also has 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in the pipeline.

Pic Courtesy: Movie still
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor is now all set for The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022. He will be rocking the centre stage with a super exciting performance on his own chartbusters.

Kartik has won audiences over with his acting skills and good looks. The stud of an actor is ready to roll on his chartbuster numbers including his latest, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track with the ZigZag step. 

As per a source, his performance is set to be a complete rager as it will include his first-ever live performance on the title track along with De Taali, from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also give the audience a hit of nostalgia with songs like Dheeme Dheeme, Coca Cola, Bom Diggy and more. He has rehearsed tirelessly for it as he was juggling it with the already vigorous promotions of his latest release.

Each of his tracks has been the biggest party jams of the year they released in and now to see him perform live on them together is definitely going to be one of the biggest highlights of the ceremony.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 out and doing one of the best businesses at the box office, Kartik also has 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in the pipeline.

 

