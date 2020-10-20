Kartik Aaryan to turn showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan show at Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan who has followed lockdown thoroughly and even in the ongoing un-lockdown phase, the actor is rarely clicked in the public. Last week his fans rejoiced on social media as he stepped out in public and was clicked outside Manish Malhotra’s residence. The actor’s rare public spotting amidst the pandemic created a rage on social media where his new beefy avatar and his new hairstyle became the talk of the town.

Kartik Aaryan who has not resumed work on any project has finally decided to pick his first professional commitment after seven months of lockdown. A source tells us that Kartik will be launching the latest Lakme Fashion Week which kickstarts tomorrow digitally. The actor will turn showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s exquisite collection for Mijwan Welfare Society.

“Kartik has remained very cautious amidst the pandemic by not starting any work and putting everyone’s life at risk. However, this year LFW goes digital and they will showcase their various collections online. The fashion week will kickstart with Manish Malhotra and his collection in association with Mijwan Welfare Society who works for the welfare of the girl child and women empowerment. As soon as the team got in touch with Kartik to turn showstopper for this fashion show which has more of welfare sentiments attached to it, he gave his nod,” said the source.

Kartik Aaryan was more than happy to collaborate for this special project. This will be the first time Kartik will get back to work after the lockdown.

This is really great of the actor to step forward even amidst the pandemic for this special event which always empowers girl child. We’re sure with him collaborating with this special team, the fashion show will have a grand start to it. Hats off to this heartthrob.

Kartik Aaryan has earlier walked for Manish Malhotra twice and broken the internet with his showstopper avatar and walking with Kareena Kapoor Khan.