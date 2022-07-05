New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the massive success of his latest film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The Anees Bazmee directorial horror comedy has been raging not just at the box office but on the OTT platform too. To celebrate the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Kartik planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actor is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

It is reported that the actor made this gesture because he appreciates the work done by each one of his team members and the constant support that they relentlessly provide him.

Meanwhile, Kartik continues leading the box office game after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year in Bollywood. With over Rs 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT, being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year.

While ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ continues making records, Kartik also has films like, ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in the lineup.