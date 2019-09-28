close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's female fan proposes to him on one knee

Kartik Aaryan has managed to win over a huge fan base -- especially female fans -- with his chocolate-boy looks and acting skills. Only last month, a video did the rounds showing a female fan pulling Kartik's cheeks.

Kartik Aaryan&#039;s female fan proposes to him on one knee
Picture Credits: YouTube grab

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan has managed to win over a huge fan base -- especially female fans -- with his chocolate-boy looks and acting skills. Only last month, a video did the rounds showing a female fan pulling Kartik's cheeks.

And now a new video has gone viral showing one of his female followers proposing to him on one knee.

According to reports, the girl bunked her college for 15 days and waited outside Kartik's house to get a glimpse of him. Finally, when she got to meet him recently, she wasted no time in proposing to him!

In the video, Kartik can be heard telling a girl: "You okay? Don't do this!"

The fan then asked for pictures and Kartik obliged.

Several social media users have declared Kartik as "the National crush".

On the work front, Kartik is on a roll. His last film "Luka Chuppi" has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. He will be next seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Kartik will also be seen romancing his rumoured beau Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's sequel to "Love Aaj Kal".

Tags:
Kartik Aaryanluka chuppi
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan says that Taapsee Pannu is an accomplished artist

Must Watch

PT23M8S

India celebrates PM Narendra Modi's return from US visit