New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan, who is not only one of the most popular but also the Most Eligible Bachelor of B-Town currently, won the award for Best Actor (Male) for his OTT film Freddy last night, the film that won him critical acclaim as an actor when he stepped into a completely different role with the film. While receiving the award, the actor engaged in a fun banter with the hosts- Neha Dhupia and Aparshakti Khurrana. They asked him the 'Satya' behind his real 'Prem Katha' to which the actor revealed how he is completely single and also defined his ideal girl.

The hosts gave him 4 categories, and asked Kartik to pick a beautiful popular woman for each of them, the categories being 'Wealth' 'Talent' 'Looks' and 'Humour'. Kartik picked Kareena Kapoor Khan for looks, when asked about humour, he went with Raveena Tandon, when asked about wealth, he asked for a few suggestions and on a prompt he went ahead with Priyanka Chopra. For the next categories of talent and music, he picked Priyanka Chopra and humorously added " Abhi Voh India Mei Aayi Hui Hai, Sab Kuch Priyanka Chopra (laughs)."

Kartik has one of the largest fandoms, not only in India but even globally as he was recently honoured with the 'Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne owing to his ever-rising, loving, loyal fandom. He is always known to be the favourite of the masses who love him for his boyish charma, relatability, fun humour and ofcourse, talent at work.

On the work front, while the actor won the best actor award for Freddy, his character Sattu has been another favourite of women this year as the perfect portrayal of an ideal man in his recent box office success 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. He has been shooting for his next with Kabir Khan titled, Chandu Champion and also has a love story helmed by Anurag Basu in the pipeline along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.