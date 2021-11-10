हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's message in the latest Dhamaka promo is edgy - Watch

Kartik truly has left all anticipating the release of the film with this intense and exciting promo. 

Kartik Aaryan&#039;s message in the latest Dhamaka promo is edgy - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing a journalist in his upcoming venture Dhamaka which is high on the buzzword. Prior to the release of his next, Kartik shared a promo of the film and his avatar as the news reporter, Arjun Pathak along with his message will go straight through the heart.

Kartik shared the short promo to his social media writing, "Kuchh paane ke liye Kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap !! #Dhamaka #19Nov #ArjunPathak"

Kartik truly has left all anticipating the release of the film with this intense and exciting promo. It looks super promising which is why the fans are excited for Dhamaka.

This upcoming thriller is directed by Neerja fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani. Dhamaka is one of the most anticipated films of Kartik's and it hits the screens from 19th of November. His other films in the lineup include Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala's next, Freddy and Shehzada.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik Aaryankartik aaryan picsKartik Aaryan moviesDhamaka
Next
Story

Shefali Shah’s theme-based restaurant ‘Jalsa’ has hand-painted walls, serves dishes of various states!

Must Watch

PT4M16S

BJP's press conference on Chhath Mahaparv