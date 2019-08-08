close

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's shirtless pic sends netizens into a tizzy! Photo proof

Kartik Aaryan&#039;s shirtless pic sends netizens into a tizzy! Photo proof
New Delhi: The new heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan has upped his Insta game like a pro. The actor these days posts interesting stuff, keeping his fans in a happy space. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor's recent picture on Instagram has sent the netizens into a tizzy.

Why? Well, Kartik shared a shirtless photo of him with an equally interesting caption reading: “Vegetarian Ladka”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vegetarian Ladka 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Now we know that Kartik is a proud vegetarian and is flaunting it too. The picture of his has attracted a lot many comments and most of the fans can't stop gushing over how hot he looks.

The washboard abs and the enchanting look on his face are enough to drive social media users crazy.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen opposite Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake. Before kicking off this movie's shoot, he wrapped up Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal sequel' with Sara Ali Khan.

The buzz is strong that Sara and Kartik are dating but the duo has not publicly spoken about it.

Kartik will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor. The makers announced the project lately and another actor will soon join the cast.

 

Kartik Aaryankartik aaryan picsSara Ali KhanVegetarian
