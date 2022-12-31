Kartik Aaryan's solo vacation in Paris is wholesome, check out PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently jetted off to Paris to celebrate the New Year. On Friday, the `Luka Chuppi` actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video from his solo trip in which he could be seen enjoying his hot drink on the streets amid the chill.

In another post, Kartik could be seen standing by a street-food shop.

Recently, the actor also shared a photo in which he could be seen sitting inside a luxurious dining restaurant. "Shehzada," the `Freddy` actor captioned the post.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "King of Bollywood," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Koi itna handsome kaise ho sakta hai."

On the work front, the year 2022 has been great for Kartik as two of his movies `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` and `Freddy` received massive responses from the fans. He was flooded with many new film offers.

Kartik will next be seen in director Rohit Dhawan`s upcoming masala entertainer film `Shehzada` alongside Kriti Sanon which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

He also has director Kabir Khan`s next untitled film, Hansal Mehta`s next `Captain India` and a romantic musical saga film `Satyaprem Ki Katha`, which marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2`.