Karwa Chauth 2019: Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu and others celebrated the festival

New Delhi: The B-Town soaked in fervour of the widely-celebrated Hindu festival Karwa Chauth on October 17. The divas from Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty to Priyanka Chopra, dressed in their best attires posted customary Karwa Chauth pictures on social media.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who looked like a diva despite fasting for the whole day, posted a loved-up picture with hubby Virat Kohli, who fasted along with his wifey. She captioned the picture, "

My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day

Happy karvachauth to all. "

Dressed in black kurta, Virat compliments Anushka, who is seen in a red floral saree.

Actress Shilpa Shetty posted pictures and videos from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with hubby Raj Kundra. She also shared the video of the Karwa Chauth celebrations hosted by Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor. The video also features Shilpa's contemporary Raveen Tandon.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Karva Chauth puja .. with the KC gang .

Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for getting us together and being the bestest hostess always .

#love #gratitude #love #longlife #karvachauth #rituals #traditon #customary"

She also posted a lovely note for husband Raj along with pictures. Shetty captioned them, "No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulnes , patience and love ..add a lot of life to the number of years ,they live as partners Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year.. our 10th year.. Falling more in love with you .

Ahem ! Hubby loves the last pic Don’t miss the smile.. Ha ha ha

#karvachauth #husband #bestfriend #longlife #rituals #gratitude #love #unconditionallove #partner #hubby."

Despite being in America, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth and shared some pictures of her hands decorated with Henna. She also shared a picture with her friends and with Nick from a concert.

Bipasha Basu, known for her 'monkey love' with TV actor Karan Singh Grover, posted pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. Basu ditched the traditional red and donned a pristine white outfit for the festival while Karan looked dapper in a black blazer.\

Karwa Chauth is celebrated across North India by the married men who fast for their husbands.