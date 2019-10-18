close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
karwa chauth 2019

Karwa Chauth 2019: Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu and others celebrated the festival

Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu and others celebrated the festival 

Karwa Chauth 2019: Here&#039;s how Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu and others celebrated the festival

Karwa Chauth 2019: Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu and others celebrated the festival 

New Delhi: The B-Town soaked in fervour of the widely-celebrated Hindu festival Karwa Chauth on October 17. The divas from Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty to Priyanka Chopra, dressed in their best attires posted customary Karwa Chauth pictures on social media.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who looked like a diva despite fasting for the whole day, posted a loved-up picture with hubby Virat Kohli, who fasted along with his wifey. She captioned the picture, "
My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day 
Happy karvachauth to all. "
Dressed in black kurta, Virat compliments Anushka, who is seen in a red floral saree.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Actress Shilpa Shetty posted pictures and videos from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with hubby Raj Kundra. She also shared the video of the Karwa Chauth celebrations hosted by Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor. The video also features Shilpa's contemporary Raveen Tandon.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Karva Chauth puja .. with the KC gang .
Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for getting us together and being the bestest hostess always .
#love #gratitude #love #longlife #karvachauth #rituals #traditon #customary"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

She also posted a lovely note for husband Raj along with pictures. Shetty captioned them, "No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulnes , patience and love ..add a lot of life to the number of years ,they live as partners Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year.. our 10th year.. Falling more in love with you .
Ahem ! Hubby loves the last pic Don’t miss the smile.. Ha ha ha
#karvachauth #husband #bestfriend #longlife #rituals #gratitude #love #unconditionallove #partner #hubby."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Despite being in America, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth and shared some pictures of her hands decorated with Henna. She also shared a picture with her friends and with Nick from a concert.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bipasha Basu, known for her 'monkey love' with TV actor Karan Singh Grover, posted pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. Basu ditched the traditional red and donned a pristine white outfit for the festival while Karan looked dapper in a black blazer.\

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karwa Chauth is celebrated across North India by the married men who fast for their husbands.

Tags:
karwa chauth 2019Priyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaVirushkaNick Jonas
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised, undergoes treatment for liver problems

Must Watch

PT5M10S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of today, 18th October 2019