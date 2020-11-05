Karwa Chauth 2020 in pics: Kajal Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu- How Bollywood celebrated the festival

New Delhi: Our Bollywood stars celebrated Karwa Chauth with much fervour and joy on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Like every year, most of these celebs gathered at star couple Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Mumbai home to celebrate the festival together. Pictures from the puja are all over social media and trending big time.
Dressed in their traditional best, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Laali Dhawan, Jaanvi Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrived at the Kapoors bungalow to perform Karwa Chauth puja. While celebs such as Kajal Aggarwal, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Arpita Khan Sharma and others celebrated the festival with their respective families.
This was Kajal's first Karwa Chauth after wedding to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. Take a look at how she celebrated the festival:
Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty broke the fast along with husband Raj Kundra.
Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me( since 11 years) stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie Happy Karva Chauth! . . . . . #KarvaChauth2020 #husbandandwife #partners #bestfriends #blessed #gratitude #family
Here's how Bollywood celebrated Karwa Chauth:
Our customary photo with the KC gang... after our puja and katha. Have to say this year was different, but we all got tested and were negative , a prerequisite to attend but appreciated by us all. Thank you, @kapoor.sunita, for having us over and always being the bestest host. Love you. Happy Karva Chauth, ladies. ~ @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey @laali_dhawan @jaanvidhawan @reemakarnani @natashadalal88 @neelamkotharisoni @krishikalulla . . . . . #KarvaChauth #friends #friendslikefamily #tradition #gratitude #love
Hunger games series . Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below ) 1. Waiting for the moon with n patience 2. Slowly losing it 3. Serial killer is happening 4. Agar khaana nahi mila toh.... 5. Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!!
Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life. Every year, I celebrate Karwa Chauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law. It's become a tradition to celebrate it together and I actually look forward to the day and what it entails, especially when we all come together. For me, it’s about this sisterhood we have created, being grateful for the beautiful bond my husband and I share and of course the opportunity to be pampered throughout the day. Do what makes you happy!
Happy Karwa Chauth!