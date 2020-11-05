Karwa Chauth 2020 in pics: Kajal Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu- How Bollywood celebrated the festival

New Delhi: Our Bollywood stars celebrated Karwa Chauth with much fervour and joy on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Like every year, most of these celebs gathered at star couple Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Mumbai home to celebrate the festival together. Pictures from the puja are all over social media and trending big time.

Dressed in their traditional best, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Laali Dhawan, Jaanvi Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrived at the Kapoors bungalow to perform Karwa Chauth puja. While celebs such as Kajal Aggarwal, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Arpita Khan Sharma and others celebrated the festival with their respective families.

This was Kajal's first Karwa Chauth after wedding to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. Take a look at how she celebrated the festival:

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty broke the fast along with husband Raj Kundra.

Here's how Bollywood celebrated Karwa Chauth:

Happy Karwa Chauth!