Karwa Chauth 2022 Exclusive: Ankita Lokhande's first Karwa Chauth celebration includes oats kheer in sargi and red HOT lehenga for night!

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande enjoys a massive fan following - thanks to her solid telly presence. The beautiful Archana from Pavitra Rishta is now all set to entice the big screen as the female lead in Swatantra Veer Savarkar opposite Randeep Hooda. The newlywed star in an interview with Zee News Digital opened up on keeping her first Karwa Chauth vrat for hubby Vicky Jain and also collaborating with Oaker Oats.

Q. This is your first Karwa Chauth after marriage, any special plans?

A. Karwa Chauth marks an important time for families. It is a sacred and memorable time for couples to celebrate their marital bond and deepen their love and care for one another. This year, Vicky and I will be celebrating our first Karwa Chauth, and we couldn’t have been more excited. We planned everything as per the traditions, right from deciding my outfit to spending time together with our families. And of course, my first sargi had to be extra special. I infused a wholesome and nutritious dose of Quaker Oats to my flavourful Oats Kheer sargi which gives me the energy to keep going. We are happy to celebrate this milestone together and hope this Karwa Chauth, brings love, joy, and fulfilment to all.

Q. What all will be in your sargi?

A. Like I mentioned, I wanted my Sargi to be special and nutritious to keep me going. Hence, I prepared one of my favourite recipes – Kheer – for sargi but with a wholesome twist of Quaker Oats. Made with the love and goodness of Oats, this Sargi recipe is nutritious, tasty and most importantly gives me the energy to keep going. The recipe is also easy-to-make and I’d love to share it with everyone as well.

Q. What’s the best thing about having oats for breakfast?

A. I believe a good start with a wholesome breakfast can set the tone for the day. Therefore, I always turn to Oats, as for me, they are the ultimate way to start the day. Packed with 100% Natural Whole grain, a Source of Protein, Fiber, and Nutrients that support a Healthy Immune system, Quaker Oat serves as the right source to fuel my mornings and gives me nutritious energy. They are wholesome and so versatile, that one can cook with different ingredients and prepare innovative and delicious dishes with minimum effort. Some of my favourite Quaker Oats breakfast dishes are Overnight Oats and Oats Chilla.

Q. Is your partner a foodie?

A. Vicky is an absolute foodie. We both love food, especially homemade Indian food. Chaat, bhel, paani puri and pao bhaji are some of our favourite foods.

Q. Tell us about your Karwa Chauth attire.

A. Since red is the colour of Karwa Chauth, I opted for a printed ethnic suit for the Sargi ritual and I plan to wear a red lehenga in the evening.

Q. Tell us about your future projects.

A. I am super excited about my upcoming project, 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' where I’ll be playing the lead female role opposite Randeep Hooda. I hope people will like my work in this project also.