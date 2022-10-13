NewsLifestylePeople
KARWA CHAUTH

Karwa Chauth 2022 today: Raveena Tandon to Shilpa Shetty, celebs gather at Sunita Kapoor's house for puja celebrations

Bollywood celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Natasha Dalal gathered at Sunita Kapoor's house to celebrate the daytime festivities of 'Karwa Chauth'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Country is celebrating Karwa Chauth today
  • Many Bollywood stars gathered at Sunita Kapoor's house to celebrate the day

Trending Photos

New Delhi: The festive season has begun in the country, and like every year, the day of 'Karwa Chauth' is being celebrated all across the country, and as with all festive seasons, Bollywood's leading ladies are seizing every opportunity to create lasting memories on memorable occasions.

On Thursday, many stars, such as Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Natasha Dalal, were seen celebrating the daytime festivities. Raveena Tandon took to her social media account to share pictures and videos from the day.

While sharing the post she wrote, "Most of the time we all work hard and life takes over, time flies , but festive season is when you let go..Live and let Live, love , life, laugh, celebrate everyday … that’s what we all are about ..thank you @bindiyadutta6 , @nidhiduttaofficial , and my baby @siddhid11 for always being such amazing hosts."

Here is the post shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@officialraveenatandon)

Every year actress usually gather together at Sunita Kapoor's house (Anil Kapoor's wife) to celebrate the day and this year also Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Natasha Dalal (Varun Dhawan's wife) went to Anil Kapoor's house to celebrate the day. 

Here are videos of the celebrities who went to Sunita Kapoor's house, that were posted by the papparrazi account Viral Bhayani:

This is Shilpa Shetty going inside Sunita Kapoor's house:

This is Raveena Tandon and Maheep Kapoor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal and Rohit Dhawan’s wife Jaanvi Dhawan also visited Anil's house. The video of them visiting the house was shared by the papparrazi account Voompala. Here is the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Karwa ChauthKarwa Chauth 2022Raveena tandonShilpa ShettyNatasha Dalalmaheep kapoor

