Karwa Chauth 2024: Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya Actor Ashish Dixit Shares Plans For The Special Day

New Delhi: Karwa Chauth is a beautiful festival that celebrates love and devotion between married couples. Actor Ashish Dixit, who plays the lead role of Aditya in Sun Neo's Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, has shared his thoughts and plans for this special day.

Reflecting on the significance of the festival, Ashish said,"It’s celebrated every year because it strengthens the bond between husbands and wives. As far as my knowledge goes, it’s linked to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and it also connects to Goddess Kritikayein and Goddess Chhathi Maiyya, which ties back to our Sun Neo show, Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya.

he further added, ''On this day, the moon comes really close to the Earth, and this closeness has a special effect, especially on women. It’s like their emotions and love for their partners become stronger during this time. That’s why women fast on Karwa Chauth—to pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands and to maintain their relationships."

The Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actor recalled special memories, and shared, "When I was younger, I used to see a lot of movies that featured Karwa Chauth. I fondly remember my first Karwa Chauth after I got married to my wife, Shweta. That day was really special because it was the first time someone was fasting for me, and I got to break her fast in the evening. It was such an amazing feeling!"

Regarding preparations for this year, Ashish mentioned, "My shooting schedule has been hectic, so I haven’t had much time to prepare. But my wife has been busy getting ready—she's shopping for sarees, and my mom sent over some traditional gifts, so she’s excited to celebrate."

He further added, "I don’t usually fast myself, but my wife does. On Karwa Chauth, I try my best to finish work early so I can spend quality time with her. Even if I can’t see her during the day, I rush home after my shoot to be with her. It’s all about getting home as quickly as possible. She waits for me, and that's what makes it special. I’m also planning something thoughtful for a gift for this special day, but I’ll keep it a surprise!"

In real life, Ashish Dixit is married to Shweta Kanoje, while in the show, he plays the onscreen husband of Brinda Dahal, aka Vaishnavi, whose chemistry is loved by the audience.

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya is a family drama that follows Vaishnavi (played by Brinda Dahal), an orphan who reveres Chhathi Maiyya as her mother.

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, airing on Sun Neo at 7 PM every Monday to Saturday.