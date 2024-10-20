Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is in New Delhi to celebrate Karwa Chauth with her husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, shared a glimpse of her preparation.

On Saturday, Parineeti took to her Instagram story to share series of pictures from the preparation of her second Karwa Chauth. In the first photo, Parineeti flaunted her minimal yet trendy mehendi design.

The second picture captures Raghav showing his back towards the camera. The post also shows a house decked up with lights for the festival.

Parineeti also shared a video of herself and captioned it, "The best kind of welcome."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Talking about Parineeti's work front, she was seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presented the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrayed 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.