Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty Shares Sneak Peek Of Her 'Sargi', Flaunts Adorable Mehendi

Mumbai: Like every year, actor Shilpa Shetty is all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth with full devotion and fervour to pray for her husband Raj Kundra's healthy life. On Saturday evening, Shilpa took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her wholesome Sargi thali.

Her beautifully arranged platter included a silver plate with small bowls, a decorated sieve, mehendi cones, green bangles and one could also see matthi, sweets and lachcha seviyan.

Sargi is a traditional thali that mothers-in-law usually give to their daughters-in-law. The thali includes makeup, jewellery, clothes and foods that one consumes before sunrise, and fast throughout the day, until moonrise. Shilpa also showed her simple yet cute mehndi design.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day for a long and healthy life for her husband.

The married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the moon plays extremely important role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the chandrama.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.