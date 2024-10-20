Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam, Shilpa, Mira, Maheep and Bhavana Stun In Gorgeous Festive Looks

Mumbai: As the nation celebrates Karwa Chauth with great excitement, B-town wives are also joining in the festivities.

On Sunday, actress Sonam Kapoor was spotted arriving at her father, Anil Kapoor's residence to celebrate the special occasion.

Even though Sonam does not fast, she never misses a chance to glam up for the festivities.

Sonam looked stunning as she chose to skip the usual red and pink outfits often worn for Karwa Chauth. Instead, the 'Neerja' actress wore a beautiful mint green ensemble that turned heads. Her outfit included a saree-styled lehenga with a V-neck jacket blouse decorated with detailed embroidery, mirror work, and soft floral designs. She paired this with a matching pleated skirt and a long cape.

For accessories, the actress chose a pair of statement multi-layered, three-piece moon-shaped earrings that extend down to her shoulders.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon to Neelam and Mira Kapoor, were spotted arriving at Anil and Sunita Kapoor's residence on Sunday evening for the traditional Karwa Chauth puja. All of them were dressed in ethnic attire.

While Raveena donned an anarkali suit, Shilpa opted for a red saree. Mira was also seen dressed up in a saree.

Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday came together and even struck a pose for the paps. Neelam, too, joined them for a Karwa Chauth picture.

A while ago, Anil and Sunita's daughter Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth mehendi. She got her husband Anand's name on one wrist while her son Vayu's name on the other with mehendi.

Celebrated in Kartik month during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha, married women observe a nirjal vrat on this day. The fast begins at dawn and following a feast known as sargi and concludes with the sighting of the moon. After seeing the moon, they are fed food and water by their husbands and then they break their fast.