Kasautii Zindagi Kay Fame Actress Urvashi Dholakia Meets With car Accident in Mumbai

TV actress Urvashi Dholakia met with a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday, however, she escaped without any injuries.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 07:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai: Indian television actor and `Bigg Boss` season 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia met with a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday. The unfortunate incident happened when Urvashi was going to Mira Road Film Studio for shooting and on her way, a school bus carrying children in Kashimira hit Urvashi`s car from behind.

However, Urvashi escaped unhurt in the accident. She did not register any case against the school bus driver at the police station and just called it an accident. The Kashimira Police has recorded the statement of the actress`s driver. Urvashi Dholakia is best known for playing the role of Komolika in the popular television show `Kasautii Zindagi Kay`. She is also the winner of reality show Bigg Boss season 6. 

Urvashi entered the field of acting at an early age and has acted in several TV shows including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha but it was her portrayal of bong beauty Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' which made her a household name.  

(With ANI inputs)

