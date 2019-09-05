Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes flaunts her washboard abs in a stunning beachwear—Pic proof

New Delhi: Television's popular face Erica Fernandes aka Prerna of Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' fame has an hourglass figure which can give any actress a run for her money. The stunner is out on a vacation and is enjoying her beach life to the fullest.

An avid social media user, she took to Instagram and shared an amazing picture of her flaunting her toned midriff in a hot pink beachwear. She wrote: “Wash off the negativity and bring in a beautiful new day. #goodday #travel #travelblogger #travelling #travelgram #bloggergirl #ericafernandes #ejf #maldives #beachwear #beachday #beachbody #peace #love #happiness #thankful #blessings”

Needless to say that she looks jaw-dropping! In fact, the picture even drew Komolika aka Hina Khan's attention and she wrote 'Oolalalaaa'.

Check out her another gorgeous picture from the beach vacay.

Erica plays the lead role of Prerna in Balaji Telefilms' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' along with Parth Samthaan.

She was earlier seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she played Dr Sonakshi Bose's character. Some time back, she won the Kalakar Award for Most Popular Actress and the Indian Telly Award for Best Onscreen Jodi Popular.