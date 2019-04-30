close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 'hotties' Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee turn up the heat in pool—See pic

Hina is currently seen as Komolika on Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 &#039;hotties&#039; Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee turn up the heat in pool—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The famous trio from a popular TV show 'Kasautti Zindagii Kay 2', Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee turned pool buddies recently and upped the hotness quotient by several degrees.

Hina aka Komolika shared the picture on Instagram with a caption: “A sassy day keeps the basics away

We missed you @shubhaavi

XOXO Kasautii Girls

#girlgang #kasautiizindagiikay #ejf #hinakhan #poojabannerjee”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Because Hotties hang out at the pool @iam_ejf @poojabanerjeee what a day girls..what fun #BossBabe #Hotties #SwimTeam

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Flaunting their cool side, the girls it seems had a crazy fun time.

Erica plays the lead character of Prerna in the reprised version of the show while Pooja plays Nivedita Basu Sengupta. Their characters are hugely popular amongst the audiences who have showered them with utmost love.

Hina is currently seen as Komolika on Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. She teamed up with Ekta Kapoor for the first time and has received a warm response from the audience for portraying the iconic character of Komolika in her own style.

A few days back, she bagged the best negative actor trophy at the Indian Telly Awards.

 

Tags:
Hina KhanErica FernandesPooja BanerjeeKasautii Zindagii Kay 2pool pics
Next
Story

'Mrs Serial Killer' to have no song, no dance

Must Watch

PT5M16S

PM Modi to address a rally in Maya Bazar, Ayodhya on 1st May