Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 'hotties' Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee turn up the heat in pool—See pic

New Delhi: The famous trio from a popular TV show 'Kasautti Zindagii Kay 2', Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee turned pool buddies recently and upped the hotness quotient by several degrees.

Hina aka Komolika shared the picture on Instagram with a caption: “A sassy day keeps the basics away

We missed you @shubhaavi

XOXO Kasautii Girls

#girlgang #kasautiizindagiikay #ejf #hinakhan #poojabannerjee”

Flaunting their cool side, the girls it seems had a crazy fun time.

Erica plays the lead character of Prerna in the reprised version of the show while Pooja plays Nivedita Basu Sengupta. Their characters are hugely popular amongst the audiences who have showered them with utmost love.

Hina is currently seen as Komolika on Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. She teamed up with Ekta Kapoor for the first time and has received a warm response from the audience for portraying the iconic character of Komolika in her own style.

A few days back, she bagged the best negative actor trophy at the Indian Telly Awards.