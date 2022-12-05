NEW DELHI: Popular actress Kashmera Shah, who recently turned 50, ringed in her birthday with her close friends. The actress is currently in Thailand where she is having the time of her life with her close friends. The actress celebrated her special day with her friends including Puja Banerjee, Sara Arfeen Khan, Munisha Khatwani, Rohit K Verma and Tannaz Irani in the island country. The pictures from her Thailand vacation are all over the internet and have gone viral.

Kashmera Shah is seen flaunting her toned body in a neon bikini as she poses with her friends for the camera. The actress is oozing ommph in the green bikini and looked uktry sexy.

In another photo, she is seen rocking an orange bikini as she poses at a yacht. Her party pictures are unmissable and are likely to leave her fans gasping for a breath.

Kashmera Shah started her career as a model at the age of 16 and did numerous assignments and gained recognisation. She first bagged her dance number in a Telugu film and then, starred in her first item song in Sanjay Dutt's film 'Vaastav'. She has worked with several A-listers in films like 'Yes Boss', 'Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 4' among others.

Kashmera is very active on social media and often treats her fans with her glam photos. She is also known to speak her mind and often grabs headlines for her bold statements.

Kashmera Shah is married to popular comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek. Both the actors met while shooting for a film in 'Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya'. The two kept their wedding under wraps for several years. Krushna and Kashmera welcomed twin baby boys, Rayaan and Krushaang, through surrogacy in 2017.