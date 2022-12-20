Kashmera Shah gives perfect beach vibes in neon-coloured bikini, flaunts toned curves even at 50- PICS

New Delhi: Popular actress Kashmera Shah never fails to stun her viewers with her bold looks. Recently, the actress sported a neon coloured bikini and gave perfect beach vibes as she partied with her friends on the ship and shared her pictures of the same. One thing that must be appreciated about the actress is the fact that she carries bikini looks with utter confidence.

The actress and model posted a video on Instagram which is a collection of her pictures in beach outfit. In the pictures, she could be seen flaunting her toned curves and figure. A few days ago, she tuned into her 50th birthday with her close friends in Thailand. “Thank you for such beautiful pictures @banerjeepuja love you my green-eyed beauty,” she captioned the post.

See the pictures shared by her

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the pictures and started posting heart and fire emojis in the comments section. “Always hot kash,” commented one user. “figure like teenager girl,” added another user.

In fact, in some of her earlier pictures in bikini, the actress also said that she looks better now than she was in her 20s. Sharing a photo in an orange bikini, she wrote, “I think I look better now than I did in my 20s. Thank you god. Love to all.”

Check out her bikini looks

Kashmera is very active on social media and often treats her fans with her glam photos. She is also known to speak her mind and often grabs headlines for her bold statements.

Kashmera Shah married to popular comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek. The couple met while shooting for a film in 'Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya'. The two kept their wedding under wraps for several years. Krushna and Kashmera welcomed twin baby boys, Rayaan and Krushaang, through surrogacy in the year 2017.