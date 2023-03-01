New Delhi: A few days back, actress-host Kashmera Shah was in news for kissing her husband Krushna Abhishek in full public while getting papped along with Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. The paps captured in and the video went viral on social media. Many commented on how Kash looked drunk at that time while posing for the shutterbugs. The actress has now reacted to the viral kiss video.

KASHMERA SHAH ON KISSING IN PUBLIC

It was at the Bigg Boss 16 success party when Kashmera was spotted posing for paps in a short black leather skirt and zebra print top. She held tightly to her husband Krushna and the two locked lips in the full public glare, leaving onlookers zapped.

Talking about the incident with Times Of India, Kashmera Shah said, "Yes, I know people thought I was heavily drunk and therefore could not stand properly. The real reason was I was jetlagged. I had just returned from LA, reached home and then went to the party, so I could barely stand. I did have a glass of wine so if that made me tipsy, I wouldn't know. Yes I was pulling my husband towards me and indulging in PDA because I had not met him for a long time. It was almost 3 weeks and I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved and that's why I kissed Krushna at the party publicly. I was also missing my kids. Next, we are planning to go to LA again soon for a holiday."

Kashmera Shah has worked in several Hindi and Marathi films. She was one of the most highlighted contestants in season 1 of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. She was also a participant on Nach Baliye in 2007.

Kashmera married Krushna Abhishek in 2012. They have two kids from the marriage.