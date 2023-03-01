topStoriesenglish2578275
NewsLifestylePeople
KASHMERA SHAH

Kashmera Shah Reveals Why She Kissed Hubby Krushna Abhishek In Full Public Glare, Says 'I Was PDA-Starved'

Kashmera Shah Kissing Video: The actress kissed her husband Krushna Abhishek in front of paps and the video went viral on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kashmera Shah Reveals Why She Kissed Hubby Krushna Abhishek In Full Public Glare, Says 'I Was PDA-Starved'

New Delhi: A few days back, actress-host Kashmera Shah was in news for kissing her husband Krushna Abhishek in full public while getting papped along with Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. The paps captured in and the video went viral on social media. Many commented on how Kash looked drunk at that time while posing for the shutterbugs. The actress has now reacted to the viral kiss video. 

KASHMERA SHAH ON KISSING IN PUBLIC

It was at the Bigg Boss 16 success party when Kashmera was spotted posing for paps in a short black leather skirt and zebra print top. She held tightly to her husband Krushna and the two locked lips in the full public glare, leaving onlookers zapped. 

Talking about the incident with Times Of India, Kashmera Shah said, "Yes, I know people thought I was heavily drunk and therefore could not stand properly. The real reason was I was jetlagged. I had just returned from LA, reached home and then went to the party, so I could barely stand. I did have a glass of wine so if that made me tipsy, I wouldn't know. Yes I was pulling my husband towards me and indulging in PDA because I had not met him for a long time. It was almost 3 weeks and I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved and that's why I kissed Krushna at the party publicly. I was also missing my kids. Next, we are planning to go to LA again soon for a holiday."

Kashmera Shah has worked in several Hindi and Marathi films. She was one of the most highlighted contestants in season 1 of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. She was also a participant on Nach Baliye in 2007. 

Kashmera married Krushna Abhishek in 2012. They have two kids from the marriage. 

 

Live Tv

Kashmera shahKrushna AbhishekKashmera Shah kissing videoKashmera Shah kissKashmera Shah hot picsKashmera Shah news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985