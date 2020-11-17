Kashmera Shah's bold looks are burning up the internet again - Check out!

New Delhi: Actress-model Kashmera Shah has occupied a spot on the trends list since last week after pictures from her bold and beautiful photoshoot went viral. Kashmera has undergone massive physical transformation and her pictures are giving some major fitness goals.

Kashmera has constantly been burning up the internet by sharing the photos on Instagram and now, her actor husband Krushna Abhishek too posted a glimpse from her photoshoot. The same picture was shared by Kashmera also. She exudes oomph in a pink corset top paired with a black jacket.

Take a look at the photos here:

The 48-year-old is known for her role in films such as 'Yes Boss', 'Pyar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' and 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye'. She has participated in several reality shows including 'Bigg Boss' and 'Nach Baliye'.

Kashmera Shah married Krushna Abhishek in 2007 and the couple welcomed their twin boys - Rayaan and Krishaang - through surrogacy in 2017.