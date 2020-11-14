हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kashmera shah

Kashmera Shah's bold photoshoot after her weight loss transformation goes viral on social media - See pics, video

Kashmera has worked in several Hindi and Marathi films. She was one of the most highlighted contestants in season 1 of reality show 'Bigg Boss'. 

Kashmera Shah&#039;s bold photoshoot after her weight loss transformation goes viral on social media - See pics, video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-model Kashmera Shah has undergone a massive transformation after shedding oodles of weight. She took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures and videos, giving inspiration to everyone out there who are lazying around and not taking the fitness route yet. 

Kashmera, 48, is looking smouldering in her recent photoshoot wearing a turquoise bikini with a colourful striped overall jacket. Take a look here:

Her bold pictures and videos have gone viral on the internet. 

Kashmera has worked in several Hindi and Marathi films. She was one of the most highlighted contestants in season 1 of reality show 'Bigg Boss'. She was also a participant on Nach Baliye in 2007. 

Kashmera married Krushna Abhishek in 2012. They have two kids from the marriage. 

 

