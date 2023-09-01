Kashmir Diaries: 'Chhatriwali' Actress Rakul Preet Singh Slays In Yellow - Watch

New Delhi: After having made a mark in both Bollywood and Tollywood, Rakul Preet Singh has recently been invited as the chief guest for the prestigious awards 'Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2023' held in Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the diary of her Kashmir.

The actress shared the travel diary of her Kashmir visit on social media where she transports us to the divine beauty of Kashmir and shows the joyous mood. The leading actress interacted with the people of Kashmir and also shared her experience about the place and said, "The beauty of Kashmir should be experienced. I have shot for my film at Kashmir for 8 days, and it was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. The beauty of Kashmir, its food, and the way nature talks with us is simply amazing". She also explored the locales of the place and had a good time at the place and also gave us a glimpse into the "Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2023'. Sharing the post on social media, she captioned,"Kashmir the joy of being in the lap of nature .."

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh who had 5 prominent releases last year, has two big successful releases with 'Chhatriwali' and 'I Love You', will be seen in the Pan India Film Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, and also has some interesting unannounced films in the filmography.

Rakul Preet Singh has gained immense popularity across various film industries. Since her debut, the leading lady has proved her mettle and has stamped her ability across various industries. Following her journey, she has worked with some of the biggest superstars of Bollywood and Tollywood.