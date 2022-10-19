Vivek Agnihotri takes a sly dig at Ranveer Singh, says 'colourful star got 10 awards despite flop films'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who got massive critical appreciation and fan love from his last directorial venture - The Kashmir Files - is an avid social media user. He never minces words, well, which often court controversies. Now, in his latest Tweets, he took an indirect dig at actor Ranveer Singh.

Without taking anybody's name, he wrote: "I was shocked to know how the Bollywood awards mafia works. For example, this year one colourful star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters and rejected by audience. This shows how corrupt and ‘for sale’ is the awards mafia. But Bollywood is silent.” He also replied to his own tweet asking everyone, “Please comment and share your views on Bollywood’s corrupt awards mafia."

I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by audience. This shows how corrupt & ‘for sale’ is the Awards Mafia. But Bollywood is silent. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 17, 2022

The filmmaker did not name anyone, but some users believe it is Ranveer Singh that Vivek is hinting at in the tweet.

Ranveer Singh got two awards - actor of the decade and the best actor of the year - at the Lions Gold Awards for sports drama 83. ️Also, he won the Filmfare Best Actor trophy this year.

Recently, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri went to Khandwa to receive the prestigious 'National Kishore Kumar Award' given by the Madhya Pradesh government. His film 'The Kashmir Files' starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty was officially selected for 'Seattle Film Festival 2022'.