Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput, shares rare unseen pic with him!

New Delhi: The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the good times spent with him. While taking to his social media, Vivek shared an adorable selfie with the late talented actor Sushant and recalled his evening with him where they talked about life, cosmos, God’s particle, Shekhar Kapur’s Paani, and the struggles of a middle-class, small-town person in Bollywood.

He added a tweet saying: "Remembering #SushantSinghRajput. Am exactly at the same place where we spent many evenings talking about life, cosmos, God’s particle, @shekharkapur’s #Paani and struggles of a middle class, small town person in Bollywood."

Remembering #SushantSinghRajput. Am exactly at the same place where we spent many evenings talking about life, cosmos, God’s particle, @shekharkapur’s #Paani and struggles of a middle class, small town person in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/uZYhbozprx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 8, 2022

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotr was recently spotted with Kartik Aaryan who is a self-made star, he also gave the lead spot to Darshan Kumar in his film 'The Kashmir Files' who is also an outsider.

This speaks a lot about Viveks old habit of supporting the outsiders and landing his helping hands to make their place in the cinema industry against all the odds.