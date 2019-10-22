Kate Beckinsale thinks she looks like Ryan Reynolds

close

Kate Beckinsale

Fallon held up a photo of Beckinsale and Reynolds side by side to see if the audience agreed.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actress Kate Beckinsale thinks she looks like actor Ryan Reynolds "in a shocking way".

The British actress was a guest on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" where she revealed that she thinks she looks like a famous leading man, reports eonline.com.

"I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds," Beckinsale told host Jimmy Fallon. "Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that's not me. Also, I've never done that movie'."

Fallon held up a photo of Beckinsale and Reynolds side by side to see if the audience agreed. He confessed: "I don't really see it."

She assured the host that while the comparison was bizarre, they certainly share similarities. "I've wrestled with how, obviously, he's not even like a sort of slightly-girly-boy-bander type," the "Underworld" star explained. "He's like a big Canadian man and I really see myself in him."

So much so that she refuses to work with Reynolds.

"I can't be in the same room as him," she joked. "Because one of us, I think, would explode, or something would happen."

 

