NewsLifestylePeople
KATE MIDDLETON

Kate Middleton ready to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle: Report

Kate and Prince William are all set to attend the second annual Earth shot Prize awards ceremony in Boston on December 2, as per Page Six. This will be Kate and William`s first trip to the US since 2014.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 01:03 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kate Middleton ready to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle: Report

LONDON: Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is ready to put her turbulent past with Meghan Markle aside! According to Page Six, Kate is ready to mend her relationship with Meghan. Page Six quoted a US Weekly report that suggested is hoping to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle during her upcoming visit to the United States.

"Once Kate and William's Boston plans are set in stone, she`s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift," according to a Page Six report quoting US Weekly. "[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don't clash," an insider told the media outlet.

Kate and Prince William are all set to attend the second annual Earth shot Prize awards ceremony in Boston on December 2, as per Page Six. This will be Kate and William`s first trip to the US since 2014.

Around the same time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to the east for the Ripple of Hope Award Gala of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization in New York.

According to a press release accessed by Page Six, the couple was chosen as one of the Ripple of Hope Award laureates this year for their "effort on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact activities through their Archewell Foundation.

"In 2018, Meghan Markle gave an interview with Oprah Winfrey where she claimed that Kate made her burst into tears. "A few days before the wedding, (Kate) was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings," she told Winfrey. 

"It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.

"While the two women may be ready to smooth things over, sources say William "simply can`t forgive" his little brother quite yet, as per Page Six.

Live Tv

Kate MiddletonMeghan MarkleMeghan Markle newsMeghan Markle picsBuckhimgham PalacePrince HarryPrince William

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?