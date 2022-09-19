Kate Middleton wears Queen Elizabeth's pearl necklace at the monarch's funeral as a tribute!

New Delhi: Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth at her funeral on Monday.

As per Page Six, Kate arrived at the funeral in a stunning black veiled hat and sentimental jewels that belonged to her grandmother-in-law, repeating the pearl-and-diamond pieces she wore to Prince Philip`s funeral in April 2021.

The four-row Japanese pearl choker was paired with Bahrain pearl drop earrings. Kate also wore it to honour the queen`s 70th wedding anniversary to the Duke of Edinburgh.

The necklace was made from pearls which "were reportedly a gift from the Japanese government, possibly acquired during the 1970s, when she made a state visit to that nation," according to The Court Jeweller.

Kate`s grandmother-in-law first lent her this jewellery back in 2017. The Queen also lent Princess Diana -- the last official Princess of Wales -- the choker back in November 1982, when Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands visited the U.K.

Interestingly, the choice to wear pearls for Queen Elizabeth`s funeral is steeped in history, as the gems are traditionally worn during times of mourning.

Not only Kate but her 7-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, also paid tribute to the Queen at her funeral via a piece of ornament. The little one wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe -- a nod to her great-grandmother`s love of horses.

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on September 8. She was 96.