Kathal Actor Vikram Pratap Shares Experience Of Working With Rajpal Yadav, Says 'He Helped Me Improvise..'

New Delhi: Actor and dialect coach Vikram Pratap who was last seen in ‘Darlings’ and Hotstar's ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ is currently featuring in Netflix's Kathal starring alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav and others. The actor gets candid about his experience playing reporter Pankaj alongside Rajpal Yadav and shooting in his hometown Chambal (Bhind).

On talking about his working experience, Vikram shared, "Sanya is very welcoming and sweet. She comes fully prepared with her own baggage on set. Most of my scenes are with Rajpal Yadav only. He's such a secured and experienced actor. He used to help me improvise in scenes even when there are no dialogues and sometimes use to give few of his lines to me in order to enchance the scenes. He's a master in improvisation. He is such a giving actor and believes in team work."

He further mentions, "Also, I recall Rajpal sir had to do bald make up for his look and be in that look for long hours in hot summer of 40 to 45 degree, but still he didn't have any complains or problem regarding it. That's what I took back from him that it's your work which you chose to do and you will have to do deal with all sort of things without complaining or cribing. We share a great rapport with each other. And we used to ride moped bike even after our shoots, as you have seen riding that bike is a part of our scenes. In the film, we ride in that Luna as reporters of the town."

Talking about how he landed into his role, Vikram mentions, "We shot for this film in my hometown and I'm playing the character of Pankaj in the film. It's a very interesting story how I landed into this role. So I came to know that Casting Bay is casting for this film which is being made near my hometown Chambal and they need the same dialect for the characters. So I went to their office to ask them since I wanted to shoot in my hometown Bhind (Chambal) because it's a matter of pride and feels good. But unfortunately, they told that most of the characters are locked already and the character which are left, I don't fit in them. So I didn't give it a thought and went to Jaipur to shoot for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. After returning back, I got a call saying that one of the artist won't be able to take up this part due to date issues with other project and asked me to give audition for the same. So I got confirmation 2 days prior to the shoot day and that's how I eventually landed shooting in my hometown and even got a better part to play mystically."

Speaking about the USP of this film he states, "It's a very unique story set in a very different world. The USP of this film is writing as its brilliantly written. Director Yashowardhan has completely done justice in creating the world."