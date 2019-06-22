close

Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger wishes husband Chris Pratt in an adorable post

As Chris Pratt turned 40, his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger was the first one to wish him on the special day in an adorable manner.

Image courtesy: Instagram/@katherineschwarzenegger

Washington DC: June 22 (ANI): The newlywed couple Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for each other. As Pratt turns 40, his wife was the first one to wish him on the special day in an adorable manner.

Schwarzenegger posted a collage on Instagram in honour of Pratt`s birthday, which included beaming shots of the couple doing all sorts of different activities. From biking, golfing and sitting in a hot tub to a silly selfie of the two doing face masks, the collage showed off the newlywed couple's moments of love from the past when the duo was dating.

"Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy-filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!" the 29-year-old author captioned the post.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family earlier this month. The duo was first seen together over a year ago during father`s day picnic last summer.

The author posted a picture of Pratt along with his 6-year-old son Jack and wrote, "Happy Father`s Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands-on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day," the newlywed continued. "I love you."

The `Avengers: Endgame` actor shares his son Jack with his ex-wife, actor Anna Faris. The two finalized their divorce in October and decided to remain on friendly terms.

The newlyweds are already looking forward to giving Jack more siblings. A source told PEOPLE in this week`s issue that the couple is really excited to start their family soon.

"She can`t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris," the source said of Schwarzenegger.

"He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can`t wait to expand their family as soon as possible."

