Katie Price might lose 2 mn pound mansion

Los Angeles: Singer Katie Price could reportedly lose her 2-million pound mansion in Sussex over bankruptcy repayments.

Katie will appear at a specialist insolvency and companies court in Central London on October 14 that will decide if she gets to keep her "mucky mansion", reports "dailyamail.co.uk".

It is reported that Katie avoided bankruptcy last year after coming to an agreement over a 22,000-pound tax bill.

The singer stands to lose her nine-bedroom country house owing to a bankruptcy petition, which calls for her assets to be taken and sold to pay her debts.

Her 2 million pound mansion includes nine bedrooms, a two-bedroom annexe, 12 acres of land, a pool, a tennis court and stables.