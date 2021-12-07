हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marriage: Welcome note from wedding venue goes viral

A welcome note has gone viral from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage. In the viral note the soon-to-be couple has mentioned the Dos and Don'ts which all the guests have to follow in order to be part of the royal wedding.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marriage: Welcome note from wedding venue goes viral
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding celebrations kicked off on Tuesday, a welcome note by the organisers for the guests in attendance at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara is making waves on the Internet.

Extending a welcome to all the guests, the special note reads, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together while you journey through scenic villages and roads."

bap

It also requests the people in attendance to leave their phones in their rooms and to avoid the use of social media for sharing multimedia content related to the wedding.

"Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can't wait to see you!"

A total of 120 guests will attend the most hyped wedding of the year on December 9 in an intimate ceremony.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky KaushalKatrina KaifViral notevicky kaushal weddingKatrina Kaif weddingVicky and Katrina weddingVicKat wedding
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Sunny Kaushal's girlfriend Sharvari Wagh arrives in Jaipur

Must Watch

PT21M1S

TTK (Special Edition) Live: Rahul Gandhi takes potshots at Modi Govt over farmers' issue