Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marriage: Welcome note from wedding venue goes viral

New Delhi: As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding celebrations kicked off on Tuesday, a welcome note by the organisers for the guests in attendance at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara is making waves on the Internet.

Extending a welcome to all the guests, the special note reads, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together while you journey through scenic villages and roads."

It also requests the people in attendance to leave their phones in their rooms and to avoid the use of social media for sharing multimedia content related to the wedding.

"Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can't wait to see you!"

A total of 120 guests will attend the most hyped wedding of the year on December 9 in an intimate ceremony.