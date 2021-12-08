Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Aastha Gill and DJ Chetas SPOTTED at Jaipur airport!

New Delhi: The celebrations are in full swing as Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to start their new life as a married couple.

So in order to make their marriage a lit affair, the power couple is leaving no stone unturned in order to make their D-Day a memorable one.

Earlier we have shared that Gurdas Maan and Javed Ali had performed in the Sangeet ceremony, apart from Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur.

Now according to latest updates, famous Paani Paani singer Aastha Gill was spotted at Jaipur airport along with DJ Chetas. Although none of the artistes have confirmed about attending or performing for VicKat’s marriage but rumours are at rife that they are in Jaipur to perform at the biggest marriage of the year.

The video was shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page.

According to IANS, the haldi ceremony will also be a low-key affair, with "closest family and immediate inner circle members.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols, the source added that the lovebirds want to "limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved."

For the unversed, the couple is getting married in the picturesque Six Senses Hotel Fort Barwara situated in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, which has been decorated with a heritage look as the couple wanted something natural other than the artificial decor.

Around 50 celebrities having joined the celebrations so far and more are expected to come on Wednesday and Thursday.

The wedding festivities will span for 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area.