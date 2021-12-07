हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Radhika Madan, other celebrities jet off to Jaipur

As VicKat's wedding festivities are coming closer, more and more guests are reaching the venue in order to be part of their special day. Now, Radhika Madan was spotted at the Jaipur airport to be part of the big-fat Indian wedding.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Radhika Madan, other celebrities jet off to Jaipur
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: It's time for the wedding of the year! Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, and guests have already started arriving for the big fat wedding.

Radhika Madan, who worked with Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal in the film 'Shiddat', was spotted at the Jaipur Airport on Tuesday, dressed in a rose pink comfy jumpsuit.

Katrina Kaif's 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra and Vicky Kaushal's close friend and actor Malavika Mohanan were also seen at the airport today.

Other celebrities who have arrived earlier today include 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari, who is rumoured to be dating Sunny Kaushal.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the Mumbai aiport. The couple had flown to Jaipur to attend the wedding.

Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah also jetted off to Jaipur to attend the former's wedding festivities.

Katrina and Vicky are all set to the tie knot on December 9. A day ago, the two were spotted flying out of Mumbai for their destination wedding.

 

