close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif can walk through hell and remain an angel: Farah Khan

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who is choreographing 'Tip tip barsa paani' for 'Sooryavanshi', has praised Katrina Kaif, saying the actress can walk through hell and still remain an angel.

Katrina Kaif can walk through hell and remain an angel: Farah Khan
File photo

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who is choreographing 'Tip tip barsa paani' for 'Sooryavanshi', has praised Katrina Kaif, saying the actress can walk through hell and still remain an angel.

Farah on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scene photograph from the shoot of the song's remake for the film.

"Shooting with my darling Katrina Kaif. Her true beauty lies under the make-up. She can walk through hell and still remain an angel. I love her and more importantly I admire her," Farah captioned the image. 

The film stars Akshay Kumar. 

'Tip tip barsa paani', an iconic Hindi song from the 1994 film 'Mohra', was picturised on Akshay and Raveena Tandon.

'Sooryavanshi' is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty`s cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film 'Simmba'. 

'Sooryavanshi', which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Tags:
Katrina KaifFarah KhanmohraSooryavanshiAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi show off abs in new still from 'Street Dancer' sets

Must Watch

PT3M49S

Deshhit: ''JAI'' in G20 summit against China?