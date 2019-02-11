Katrina Kaif dons ethnic avatar for Saraswati Puja at Anurag Basu's residence—See pics

New Delhi: Every year, filmmaker Anurag Basu hosts Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Likewise, this time too he played the perfect host to a bevy of stars who came to seek the blessings of goddess Saraswati. Katrina Kaif dressed in traditional yellow colour gharara dress and she looked like a ray of shining sunlight.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also visited Basu's residence and took the divine blessings of the goddess of knowledge and wisdom. In fact, he also turned up wearing a light mustard-yellowish tint kurta pyjama. This time he sported a clean-shaven look. Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Other B-Towners such as Sumona Chakravarti, Patralekhaa, Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya Kumar Khosla among various others TV celebs were spotted at the Saraswati Puja.

Bengalis across the globe, celebrate Saraswati Puja with much gusto and fervour. And Basu hosts the puja ceremony every year at his residence.

On the work front, Katrina is busy with 'Bharat' co-starring Salman Khan in the lead opposite her. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. The movie brings back the fantastic trio of actor-actress and director. The expectations are high from this actioner.